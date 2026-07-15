Flying Mummies Ready for Wednesday Rematch against Leprechauns Riding Three-Game Skid

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (4-6, 21-25) take on the Royal Oak Leprechauns (7-4, 26-21) for the second game in a back-to-back at Historic Don McBride Stadium following a 12-2 loss Tuesday night

The Mummies are offering fans all-you-can-eat food and drink for the first two hours after games open with the purchase of a $15 ticket under the awning, including burgers, brats, hot dogs, chips, soda, lemonade, and water. Additionally, each Wednesday home game at McBride is Baseball Bingo, with each fan receiving a card with a chance to win prizes

Following two losses in Kenosha, the Flying Mummies returned home and sputtered in an opening loss to the Leprechauns. Leading 2-0 after the second inning courtesy of a Jackson Cliatt solo home run and Weston Mazey RBI single, the Mummies watched Royal Oak stack 12 unanswered runs, punctuated by a five-run eighth inning which included a three-run homer from Connor Larkin.

While the Richmond pitching staff only allowed six hits on the evening, the Mummies were crippled by 11 walks issued and two more runners advancing on hit-by-pitch. The damage continued on the basepath as well, in the form of nine stolen bases, four advancements via error, and one more on a wild pitch.

Offensively, the Mummies connected on nine hits, but stranded eight baserunners on the night.

A win for Traverse City (8-2) on Tuesday maintained their 1.5-game lead in the Great Lakes East division, with Royal Oak hot on their tail. Kalamazoo (5-6) has vaulted to third place but two games behind the Leprechauns, tied in the standings with the Rockford Rivets (4-5). The fifth place Kingfish and sixth place Mummies both sit at 4-6, two games ahead of the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (2-8).

Richmond relies on Dillon Eden (0-3, 9.93 ERA) on the mound Wednesday evening, making his fourth start and eighth appearance overall for the Flying Mummies. Royal Oak, meanwhile, has tabbed second-half addition Charlie Dieruf (1-0, 11.05 ERA) for start number two, and appearance number four.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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