Cardiac Kingfish Strike Once More in Waterloo, Defeating Bucks 8-7

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







WATERLOO, Iowa - The Kenosha Kingfish salvaged a split of their two-game series against the Waterloo Bucks with the help of some late-inning heroics in an 8-7 victory Wednesday night.

The Kingfish struck first in the contest, putting up two runs in the top of the first inning after Hunter Snyder hit his first home run of the summer.

Kyle Hirsch got the start on the mound for Kenosha, and was cruising through the first three innings until he found himself in trouble in the bottom of the fourth. The Bucks were able to even the score at 2-2 after a single by Jake Slade, who stole second base, was driven in by George Baker V in the following at-bat. After two more walks with two outs loaded the bases, a wild pitch brought Baker V in to score. Hirsch exited after four innings, allowing two runs on five hits while walking three.

The game remained tied until the sixth when Waterloo's leadoff hitter reached on an error and eventually scored with the help of a fielder's choice and a wild pitch. Two more runs would score in the sixth on an RBI groundout and another wild pitch, making the score 5-2 through six innings of play.

The Kingfish were able to cut into the deficit in the top of the seventh, scoring two runs. After a single by Gus Gregory and a walk by Cole Ide, an RBI single by Ezra Essex followed by a bases loaded hit-by-pitch to Brian Gould, gave the Kingfish the lead 5-4.

The one-run lead for the Bucks did not last long as they were able to respond in the bottom half of the seventh with two runs of their own. After a two-out error put Collin Brightwell on first, a walk to Larry Edwards put two runners on with two outs. After the runners advanced to second and third in the at-bat, Caleb Parker hit a two-RBI single to put Waterloo's lead back up to three runs.

With just six outs left, the Kingfish found themselves in another close game with little time remaining. This time, the 'Fish answered, scoring two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings, erasing the deficit and putting them up 8-7 going into the bottom of the ninth.

After the bases were loaded exclusively off of walks and two outs, it was Ezra Essex coming through in the clutch once more with a two-RBI single in the eighth.

Down to their last out in the ninth after the first two batters were retired on flyouts, the Kingfish needed one run to tie and two to take the lead. Noah Alvarez started the rally off for the Kingfish, working his third walk of the night. With one runner on, back-to-back doubles by Hunter Snyder and Matthew Cormier gave the Kingfish the lead, now looking to close the door in Waterloo.

Blake Sivak earned his first save of the summer by retiring the Bucks in order, striking out one to seal the victory.

The Kingfish will return home for one game against the Rockford Rivets Thursday night before beginning another roadtrip over the weekend. First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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