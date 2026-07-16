Big Sticks Fall in Walk-Off Heartbreaker to Bismarck
Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (23-23 overall, 5-7 second half) fell to the Bismarck Larks (21-25 overall, 5-7 second half) on Wednesday night after Bismarck derailed a 4-1 lead entering the 9th inning with a walk-off home run to split the series.
A scoreless first four innings came from dominant starts by Collin Maloney (Arkansas State) for the Big Sticks and Tate Alexander for the Larks.
In the top of the 5th inning, both John Youens (Baylor) and Cougar Cooke (Arkansas State) walked, which allowed them to score on a single by Dylon Myrow (Nebraska) with an error that allowed Youens to touch home.
Dakota Howard (Southeastern) continued the scoring with a double that plated Myrow. The scoring was finished by Crew Secrist (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) who hit a sacrifice fly that scored Howard that put Badlands' out in front 4-0. Ultimately, this was the only inning that the Badlands' offense was able to score.
The Larks responded in the bottom half of the 5th with a Luke Stulga solo home run.
Two scoreless innings followed the 5th which kept the score at 4-1, but then Bismarck scored a lone run in the bottom of the 8th on a single from Keegan Landis that scored Logan Murphy, cutting the lead to 4-2.
In the bottom of the 9th, back to back singles from Stulga and Murphy with two outs brought up Joey Canzoni, who hit the walk-off home run to defeat the Big Sticks 5-4.
Badlands will make their way back home to take on the St. Cloud Rox on Thursday evening with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. MST, which will start their eight game homestand.
Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026
- Forbes Walks It Off, Screws Snap Three-Game Losing Streak - Rockford Rivets
- Stingers Win Fourth Straight, Sweep Hot Tots - Willmar Stingers
- Big Sticks Fall in Walk-Off Heartbreaker to Bismarck - Badlands Big Sticks
- Cardiac Kingfish Strike Once More in Waterloo, Defeating Bucks 8-7 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Growlers Shut out Battle Jacks in Series Finale - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Chinooks Top Rockers with Late Rally - Green Bay Rockers
- Pit Spitters Walked off by Rivets, Settle for Series Split - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rox Fall 2-0 to MoonDogs in Pitcher's Duel - St. Cloud Rox
- MoonDogs Blank Rox Behind Dominant Pitching, 2-0 - Mankato MoonDogs
- Air Quality Postpones Matchup Between Dock Spiders and Rafters - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Game Preview 7/15 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Steak Night Grill 'n Chill Rescheduled for Saturday, July 18 - Duluth Huskies
- Woodchucks-Mallards Game Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality - Wausau Woodchucks
- Flying Mummies Ready for Wednesday Rematch against Leprechauns Riding Three-Game Skid - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Green Bay Searches for Sweep over Lakeshore - Green Bay Rockers
- Chinooks Lose to Green Bay by Walk-Off Fashion - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Leprechauns Capitalize on Mummies' Miscues, Start Series with 12-2 Victory - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Duluth Huskies Baseball Partners with ImOn Communications as Fiber Expansion Reaches the Twin Ports; National Hot Dog Day Giveaway Set for July 15 - Duluth Huskies
- Growlers Set League Record in Blowout Win - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rivets Plagued by Errors, Fall to Pit Spitters - Rockford Rivets
- Rox Roll Past MoonDogs 10-6 for League-Best 31st Victory - St. Cloud Rox
- Eikmeier's Late Heroics Lifts Stingers to 12-11 Win - Willmar Stingers
- Huskies Walk off Honkers After Staging Huge Comeback - Duluth Huskies
- Kingfish Edged by Bucks in 4-3 Loss - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rox Defeats MoonDogs on the Road - Mankato MoonDogs
- Express Pitching Stifles Mud Puppies in 12-0 Rout - Eau Claire Express
- Dock Spiders Dismantle Rafters in Largest Home Win of the Season - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Green Bay Walks off Lakeshore for Fifth Win in Five Days - Green Bay Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Badlands Big Sticks Stories
- Big Sticks Fall in Walk-Off Heartbreaker to Bismarck
- McMeekin's Complete Game Paves the Way for Victory over Bismarck
- Big Sticks Hampered by Walks in Loss against Mankato
- Herce Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night Honors
- Big Sticks Bounce Back with Dominant Win over Mankato