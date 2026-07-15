Chinooks Lose to Green Bay by Walk-Off Fashion

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







GREEN BAY, Wi.- Entering Tuesday, July 14 leading the Great Lakes West division in the second half with a 9-2 record, the Lakeshore Chinooks took on the Green Bay Rockers on the road at Capital Credit Union Park. The Chinooks entered the day 4-2 against Green Bay on the season.

Winning their last four of five games, the Rockers struck first by scoring in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a Aidan Kuni home run. Kuni's home run was one of three hit by the Rockers in Tuesday's contest.

In the next inning, the Rockers added on to their lead. Leading off the inning, JT Starkus went deep for a solo home run. Later in the inning after reaching on an error, Dom Bello scored on a Mike Dee single up the middle.

Trailing by three runs, the Chinooks matched the Rockers offensive effort by scoring three runs in the top of the fourth inning. The scoring started when Aukai Kea brought in Nick Allred to score with a RBI single. With two outs, Vinny Spotofora extended the inning with a two-run double to left field.

Concluding a four-hit inning from the Chinooks, the Rockers responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning to take back the lead. Following scoreless fifth and sixth innings, the Chinooks found themselves trailing by a run with three innings left to play.

In their first four at bats of the seventh inning, the Chinooks were in a prime position to tie or take the lead, as they loaded the bases with just one out. Facing a new pitcher in Zachary Tenn, Nick Allred lifted a flyball deep enough to score Spotofora and tie the game at four.

With two outs, Vance Celiberti came up to bat in his game debut for the club. Down 0-1 in the count, Celiberti came up big for the Chinooks with a three-run home run to right field. In five at bats in his debut, Celiberti had a successful day with two hits.

Despite the late-game comeback, the Chinooks were not able to hold back the Rockers offense as Green Bay scored seven unanswered runs in the last three innings. To get the game within a run, the Rockers scored a run in the seventh and eighth inning.

The run in the seventh inning came on two outs, with Landon Schaefer scoring on a double after reaching base on a error.

After a scoreless top of the ninth inning, the Chinooks still led the Rockers 7-6. As the Rockers did all game long, they put pressure on the basepaths by putting the first two batters on base with a walk and hit by pitch.

Bringing in Mateo Fuentes out of the bullpen, on the first batter he faced, the Rockers loaded the bases with an infield single. Two pitches later, the Rockers tied the game with a RBI single from Kuni.

With the bases loaded and zero outs recorded, Fuentes gave the Chinooks some hope with a strikeout. With just one out recorded, David Ballenilla called game with a grand slam to walk of the Chinooks 11-7.

Although the Chinooks lost in a tight contest, 26 Rockers reached base in the win. Losing in walk-off fashion for the third time this season, the Chinooks look to split their two-game set with the Rockers as they travel back to Mequon, Wi. on Wednesday, July 15 with first pitch at 6:05 pm CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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