Pit Spitters Walked off by Rivets, Settle for Series Split

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Rockford, IL - Nathan Webb delivered his strongest start of the season Wednesday night, but the Traverse City Pit Spitters were unable to hold off a late Rockford surge, falling 8-5 on Jackson Forbes' walk-off three-run homer at Rivets Stadium.

The Rivets scored three runs in the seventh to erase a Traverse City lead before Forbes supplied the finishing blow in the ninth, earning Rockford a split of the two-game series.

Rockford's four pitchers issued 10 walks, but the Pit Spitters were unable to capitalize consistently, stranding 12 runners on base.

Traverse City fell to 8-3 in the second half and holds a half-game lead over Royal Oak in the Great Lakes East standings. First place will be on the line when the Leprechauns visit Turtle Creek Stadium on Thursday and Friday.

Jacob Kucharczyk opened the scoring in the second inning with a sacrifice fly, collecting his 27th RBI of the summer--the second-most on the Pit Spitters.

Rockford moved ahead in the third, scoring two unearned runs following a pair of Traverse City errors.

Those were the only runs allowed by Webb, who completed a season-high six innings. The right-hander surrendered five hits, struck out three and did not issue a walk.

Traverse City responded with two runs in the fourth to regain the lead. Zach Kucharczyk delivered an RBI single before Ethan Guerra tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

The RBI was Guerra's 42nd of the summer, matching the Northwoods League single-season total he set in 2024 and moving him into a tie for third on the league leaderboard.

Mason Pilarski added an RBI single in the fifth, extending the Traverse City advantage to 4-2.

Rockford broke through against the Pit Spitters bullpen in the seventh. With Noah Reeves on the mound, Zan Von Schlegell highlighted a three-run inning with a two-run stand-up triple--his fourth hit of the series--to put the Rivets ahead 5-4.

Miles Williams kept the deficit at one with a scoreless eighth inning.

Down to their final outs in the ninth, the Pit Spitters pulled even when JT Smith drove an RBI double into the right-center-field gap.

Smith led Traverse City's offense with a perfect night at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple while also drawing two walks. The catcher reached safely in all five of his plate appearances.

Cade Collins added a hit to extend his hitting streak to eight games, the longest active streak on the team.

Rockford ended the game in the bottom of the ninth against Charlie Wolf. The All-Star right-hander allowed two hits before Forbes launched a three-run homer to right field, sealing the 8-5 victory.

The runs were the first earned against Wolf this summer, coming in his 11th appearance and 15th inning of work.

The Pit Spitters (8-3) and Royal Oak Leprechauns (8-4) will begin a two-game series Thursday night at Turtle Creek Stadium. Both Thursday and Friday's games are scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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