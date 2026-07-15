Steak Night Grill 'n Chill Rescheduled for Saturday, July 18

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







Due to the postponement of Wednesday night's game because of poor air quality, the Duluth Huskies' Steak Night Grill 'n Chill has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 18.

First Pitch: 5:35 PM

Kennel Klub Opens: 4:35 PM

All existing Steak Night reservations will be honored for the rescheduled date. Guests who have already reserved their spot do not need to purchase a new ticket.

If you are unable to attend on July 18, please contact the Duluth Huskies Ticket Office to discuss your reservation.

Additional Steak Night packages are now available for purchase.

Each Steak Night package includes:

All-you-can-eat sirloin steak through the end of the 5th inning

Three drink tickets (alcoholic or non-alcoholic)

Access to the Kennel Klub hospitality area

Reserve your Steak Night experience here:

https://duluth-huskies.nwltickets.com/Tickets/AddItem/8795

If you have any questions, please contact the Duluth Huskies Ticket Office at (218) 786-9909, or email nolan@duluthhuskies.com

We appreciate everyone's understanding and look forward to welcoming fans back to Wade Stadium for Steak Night on Saturday, July 18.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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