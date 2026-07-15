Green Bay Walks off Lakeshore for Fifth Win in Five Days

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers infielder David Ballenilla at first base

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers infielder David Ballenilla at first base(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers, who came back from down three against the Chinooks, took care of business against the Northwoods League's best squad in the second half, winning 11-7.

Green Bay, who has made five in a row at home, had more fireworks tonight. The offense showed fight early, going up by three after just two innings of action. Both Aidan Kuni (New Mexico) and JT Starkus (Cal State Monterey Bay) homered, while Dom Bello (Anderson) scored off the bat of Mike Dee (UNC-Charlotte) in the 2nd inning.

Three runs from the Chinooks in the 4th tied the game, but Green Bay got their lead right back, after Coleman Lewis (Georgia Tech) singled to score Ben Fishel (Columbia).

The Rockers then gave up the lead for the first time in the 7th, when Lakeshore plated four runs off a sacrifice fly and a three-run shot from Vance Celiberti (Michigan). Green Bay rallied to add one in the 7th and 8th to trail by just one heading into the bottom half of the 9th inning.

The Rockers couldn't have asked for a better way for the 9th inning to start, with a leadoff walk to Dom Bello and a hit by pitch to Stefan Di Corrado (Dartmouth), who was in as a pitch hitter, put two on with nobody out. A bunt single from Ben Fishel, which fooled the Lakeshore defense, loaded the bases. With the Rockers still trailing by one, up stepped Aidan Kuni, who lined the ball into right field, tying the game at seven.

That hit set everything up for another dramatic finish, as David Ballenilla (Tennessee Wesleyan), who had his birthday just a day ago, delivered, driving a grand slam over the wall in right field. It's the Rockers fifth walk-off of the season, and their fifth-straight win at home.

Tomorrow, Green Bay heads to Mequon to wrap the two game set with the Chinooks. First pitch is 6:05 pm, live on WNFL 99.7 and 101.9, and streaming on FloSports.

The Rockers return home on Thursday, July 16, hosting the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 5:30 pm. It's Thirsty Thursday's, with half price AB draft beer courtesy of Bud Light! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by the NEW Dueling Pianos! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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