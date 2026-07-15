Duluth Huskies Baseball Partners with ImOn Communications as Fiber Expansion Reaches the Twin Ports; National Hot Dog Day Giveaway Set for July 15

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, MINN. -- The Duluth Huskies have partnered with ImOn Communications as the company expands its 100% fiber internet network across Duluth and Superior. The new partnership reflects a shared commitment to investing in the Twin Ports community and will debut during the Huskies' National Hot Dog Day celebration, where ImOn Communications will sponsor the giveaway of 520 free hot dogs honoring the longest home run in Wade Stadium history.

The agreement brings ImOn Communications to Wade Stadium as the Huskies' newest community partner, supporting fan experiences while increasing the company's presence as it expands fiber service throughout the Twin Ports.

Celebrate History on July 15

Throughout the season, fans can expect to see ImOn Communications branding at Wade Stadium, along with community-focused promotions. The partnership officially kicks off during the Huskies' National Hot Dog Day celebration on July 15, when ImOn Communications will sponsor the giveaway of 520 free hot dogs honoring the longest home run in ballpark history. Fans can enjoy an evening of Northwoods League baseball, great food, and family-friendly entertainment while celebrating one of Wade Stadium's most memorable moments.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as the 520 free hot dogs will be available as supplies last.

"We're thrilled to welcome ImOn Communications to the Huskies family," said Taylor Terfehr, Assistant General Manager for the Duluth Huskies. "Community partnerships are at the heart of everything we do, and we're excited to partner with an organization making a significant investment in the Twin Ports. Together, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for our fans while supporting our local communities".

This sponsorship is part of ImOn Gives, the company's community giving initiative that has pledged $100,000 to support nonprofit organizations and community initiatives across the Twin Ports, with $50,000 dedicated to Duluth and $50,000 dedicated to Superior. Through this initiative, ImOn Communications is demonstrating its commitment to strengthening the communities it serves, both on and off the field.

"For ImOn, being a part of the fabric of Duluth and Superior means investing in the community beyond our Internet infrastructure," said Kirby Underberg, ImOn Communications' Vice President and General Manager of the Great Lakes Region. "It means supporting the things that make the Twin Ports a great place to live, work, and play--and local sports is a huge part of that. We are excited to partner with the Duluth Huskies and look forward to the opportunity to connect with fans and community members at games."

For tickets, the full promotional schedule, and more information, visit duluthhuskies.com or follow the Duluth Huskies on social media.







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