Rox Defeats MoonDogs on the Road

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The Mankato MoonDogs fell 10-6 to the St. Cloud Rox on Tuesday night despite collecting nine hits and scoring in six different innings.

Liam Ebbs (Wofford College) paced the offense with a 2-for-4 performance and an RBI, while Charlie Longmeier (University of Evansville) also recorded two hits and drove in a run. Cole Clark (UC Irvine) reached base three times, finishing 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, and Kyle Hvidsten (Liberty University) scored twice after reaching base twice.

The MoonDogs held a 5-3 advantage through six innings, with RBI knocks from Ebbs, Max Senesac (Golden West), and Longmeier helping build the lead. Mankato added another run in the eighth, but couldn't recover after St. Cloud scored seven runs over the final two innings.

On the mound, Dylan Raines (Indian Hills CC) tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts in relief.

The MoonDogs will look to even the series when they play back at ISG Field Wednesday against the Rox. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.