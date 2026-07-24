Habaneros Split Double Dip

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







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The Mankato Habaneros earned a split in Thursday's doubleheader against the Minot Honeybees, falling 5-0 in the opener before bouncing back with an 8-5 victory in game two.

In game one, the Habaneros were limited to three hits. Sailor Hall (Pittsburgh State University), Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota), and Valerie VanZant (University of Minnesota-Crookston) each recorded a hit for Mankato. Hall also threw a complete game in the circle, striking out five while allowing five runs, four earned, over six innings.

Mankato responded in game two with a five-run first inning and never looked back. Hall went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Bella Louvar (Des Moines Area CC) added two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) scored twice, tripled, and stole a base, while Katy Olive (Miami University - OH) doubled, drove in a run, and stole a bag.

In the circle, Stangl earned the complete-game win, striking out seven over seven innings to help the Habaneros secure the split.

Mankato returns home looking to build on its game-two momentum to face the Honeybees again. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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