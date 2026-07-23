Duluth Loses Back and Forth Affair, Suffers Sixth Straight Defeat

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







WAUSAU, Wisc. - The Wausau Woodchucks (34-15, 13-6) knocked off the Duluth Huskies (20-31, 4-12) by a score of 15-12 in a crazy contest. With the win, the Woodchucks swept the season series over the Huskies, winning all four games between the two teams in a five day span. Duluth lost their sixth straight game, suffering a second six game losing streak in the second half.

The early innings were all Wausau. The Woodchucks jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Duluth starter Mason Pound, who lasted just two innings. Jackson Petsche had an RBI single in the first and a two-run double in the second to start his day off hot. Bradon Durfee had a double and two RBI in hitting behind Petsche as well. A Jalen Smith sac fly got Duluth on the board in the third, followed by an Adam Kilburn zero.

The fourth inning is where things got wonky. Duluth strung together six straight baserunners, with the big swing being a Maddox Monsour 2-run double. After a Smith ground ball with the bases loaded and one out hit the runner Kayden Campbell, it came to bases loaded and two outs. Waylon Walsh took a 2-2 pitch and launched it into right field, the first grand slam for the Huskies all season long. The home run, Walsh's fifth on the season, gave the Huskies an 8-6 lead, their first and only of the game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Wausau spent no time waiting around. Walsh made an error to push a run across and then Holden Groebl hit a double to plate two more. The onslaught continued with a Noah Malone single and a Max Soliz two-run monster home run to solidify an eight run inning for Wausau. In the fourth inning in total, fifteen runs were scored and two homers hit, but when it ended Duluth trailed by one more run than when it began.

The offense dried up for a few innings before Wausau ticked another run across in the seventh. Sawyer Tolk scored on a Noah Malone fielder's choice to make the lead a game-high seven runs.

Duluth wouldn't go quietly though. The Huskies mounted another big frame in the eighth. Jack Ryan, Campbell and Anthony Cepeda strung together three singles, and with one out Smith, Walsh and George McIntyre drew bases loaded RBI walks before Dax Hardcastle smacked a single to make the score 15-12. Andrew Ermis and Ryan both got out without driving in more runs, and the score held at 15-12.

Jack Garvey earned the win for 2.2 innings, one run allowed and one strikeout. It's the second positive decision for Garvey against Duluth in the season series, as he had a save in Wausau's victory Sunday. Adam Kilburn took his third loss in four outings, allowing three earned runs and eight total runs in two innings of work. Pete Jezerinac earned the save.

Wausau totaled fifteen hits in the game, and every starter picked up at least one. Malone and Soliz totaled two apiece and Lane Walton and Petsche had three hits each, giving the top four in the Wausau order a 10-for-19 day overall with 10 RBI. Wausau totaled six extra base hits in the game, with Soliz picking up two on the only Woodchucks homer and a double.

Every Duluth hitter besides George McIntyre rapped at least one hit, and all nine players reached base twice. Walsh had a double, homer and five RBI to lead the way for the Huskies. Hardcastle totaled three hits to break out of a slump, while Campbell, Cepeda and Ryan all picked up multiple. hits as well. The Huskies had 25 baserunners in the game and Wausau had 26.

On Deck

Duluth travels to Wisconsin Rapids to take on the Rafters in a double header tomorrow. The Huskies then return home for a seven game homestand in six days, beginning with the Badlands Big Sticks as one of three teams to visit the Twin Ports. Tickets to all Huskies home games can be found online on the team website, and all Duluth baseball action can be streamed on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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