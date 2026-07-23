Rox Roll 7-2 over Loggers, Host Doubleheader Thursday

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox second baseman Jaixen Frost (left) is congratulated at first

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox second baseman Jaixen Frost (left) is congratulated at first(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (34-19) took down the La Crosse Loggers (31-17) 7-2 on Wednesday to split the series ahead of a doubleheader against the Thunder Bay Border Cats (19-27) on Thursday.

Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) brought in a run in the bottom of the third and Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to give the Rox a 2-0 lead.

On the defensive end, Manning West (University of Kansas) delivered the first five innings on the mound with six strikeouts while only allowing one run.

The Rox offense found their rhythm in the bottom of the fifth, scoring five runs to extend the advantage at 7-1. Five straight batters made it on base to start a rally that began with an RBI single from Frost. Directly after, Jackson Akin (University of Minnesota) laced a two-run single and Brandon Pelechowicz (American River CC) hammered the ball towards the right field wall for a two-run triple.

Dylan Lewkutz (Georgia Gwinnett College) delivered the final four innings on the mound to close the show for St. Cloud, securing a 7-2 victory to split the series against the Loggers.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jaixen Frost.

The Rox continue the homestand at Joe Faber Field on Thursday with a doubleheader against the Thunder Bay Border Cats, presented by Best Western Plus Kelly Inn. Game one will take place at 12:05 PM, and game two will be at 6:35 PM. National Entertainment Act, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, will perform throughout the game. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act Has Performed on America's Got Talent, Ripley's Believe It or Not, The Go Big Show & ESPN.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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