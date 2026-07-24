Dock Spiders Split Doubleheader against the Chinooks

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







MEQUON, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders split a doubleheader with the Lakeshore Chinooks at Kapco Park, winning the opener 5-4 before falling 13-3 in game two.

Game one saw the Dock Spiders erase an early 2-0 deficit. Fond du Lac tied the game in the second inning on a solo home run by Jay Campbell and an RBI single from Joey Monetti. The Dock Spiders took their first lead in the sixth when Monetti delivered another RBI single.

Fond du Lac added two insurance runs in the ninth after Carter Kelley put the ball in play, forcing a throwing error that allowed two runs to score. Lakeshore mounted a late rally in the bottom of the inning, but the Dock Spiders held on for the 5-4 victory.

In game two, the Chinooks scored the first 12 runs before the Dock Spiders broke through in the sixth inning. Fond du Lac scored on an RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly by Joey Arend to make it 12-2. Carter Christenson added an RBI double in the seventh, but Lakeshore answered with another run in the bottom half and closed out the 13-3 win. Chinooks starter Carter Kutz threw a complete game, striking out seven over nine innings.

Joey Monetti paced the Dock Spiders offensively, finishing the doubleheader 4-for-8 with two RBI. Reed Strohmeyer, Ben Kuglitsch, Patrick Graham and Carter Christenson each recorded multi-hit performances during the twin bill.

On the mound, Morgan Garrett and Nolan Meis combined to hold the Chinooks to two runs over eight innings in game one while recording six strikeouts.

The Dock Spiders continue their road trip Friday, July 24, with a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Madison Mallards at Warner Park.

Fond du Lac returns to Herr-Baker Field on Saturday for a 4:05 p.m. game against the Madison Mallards as the team hosts Star Wars Night. Players and coaches will wear Han Solo-themed Star Wars specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned during the game to benefit The Arc Fond du Lac. Following the game, fans can enjoy Kids Run the Bases, presented by Grande Cheese and A&W, featuring a player high-five line and a treat from A&W at home plate.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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