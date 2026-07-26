Dock Spiders Dismantle Mallards with a 14-Run Win

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders defeated the Madison Mallards 18-4 on Saturday night at Herr-Baker Field, using a three-home run performance and a 18-run outburst over the final five innings to even the series.

After three scoreless innings, Madison broke through in the fourth on solo home runs by Dom Jacoby and Jack Bello Jr. The Dock Spiders answered immediately in the bottom half, taking a 3-2 lead on a two-run home run by Nate Novitske and an RBI single from Tommy Googins. Fond du Lac extended its advantage in the fifth, scoring five runs on an RBI double by JJ Nielsen, a bases-loaded walk and a three-run home run from Novitske to make it 8-2.

The Mallards responded with two runs in the sixth, but the Dock Spiders answered with three more in the bottom of the inning on a Patrick Graham sacrifice fly, an RBI single from Carter Kelley and an RBI double by Jay Campbell to push the lead to 11-4.

Fond du Lac put the game away with a five-run seventh inning, scoring on two bases-loaded walks, a hit-by-pitch and a throwing error. The Dock Spiders added two more runs in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Novitske and an RBI single from Joey Arend to complete the 18-4 victory.

The Dock Spiders finished with 18 runs, their second-highest single-game total of the season, while totaling 11 hits, 12 walks and four hit-by-pitches.Nate Novitske and Jay Campbell led the offensive effort. Novitske went 2-for-3 with four runs scored, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI. Campbell finished a perfect 3-for-3 with four runs scored, three walks, a double and two RBI.

On the mound, Brady Hudson delivered six innings, allowing four hits while striking out seven to earn the win.

The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Monday for a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Madison Mallards as the team hosts Racing Night and a Can Koozie Giveaway. Fans can check out race cars from Jordan Wick Racing and other local racing teams before the game. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Dock Spiders can koozie presented by Carbliss. The game is also a Miller Monday, presented by Miller Brewing Company and 96.1 FM The Rock. Fans who purchase Miller or Leinenkugel's products will receive entries into drawings for Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Dock Spiders tickets.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2026

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