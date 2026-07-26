Early Deficit Dooms Duluth in Loss to Badlands
Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
DULUTH, Minn. - The Badlands Big Sticks (10-12, 28-28) struck early and kept the Duluth Huskies (6-14, 22-33) at arm's length, winning 9-3 to earn a series split.
The visiting Big Sticks got on Duluth starter Jackson Smith in the first, plating a run with a Crew Secrist sacrifice fly. Badlands then strung together four hits in the second, with a Dylan Myrow double plating two to cap a four-run frame. Badlands held its 5-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth, when Wyatt Pennington celebrated starter Luke Hayhow's removal with a two-run home run off reliever Brady Broeckel.
Badlands did not let the Huskies brief resurgence stand, recording two more runs in the fifth thanks to a two-out, bases-loaded, two-RBI single from Myrow. The Dickinsonians tacked on another in the seventh when Evan Mann rattled a triple off the right-center wall to plate Ryder Hernandez. Anthony Cepeda gave Duluth a glimmer of hope with an RBI single in the eighth, but again Badlands responded via RBI double from Jace Jarrett in the ninth. Duluth loaded the bases with no outs in the final frame, but stranded them there without scoring a run.
Jackson Smith took the loss, allowing five runs over 3-plus. Adam Kilburn entered with two runners on and no outs in the fourth, but escaped without damage while fanning one. Manny Dorantes ate the final 5.0 innings, allowing four runs while striking out a quartet of Sticks.
Cepeda went 3-for-4 with a run and RBI. Wyatt Pennington recorded his first Northwoods home run and a single. James Bose notched a pair of hits and scored a run.
On Deck
Duluth continues its season-long homestand with a double-header against Rochester tomorrow. The first game begins at 3:05 p.m., and the nightcap will begin 30 minutes after the opener's conclusion. The Huskies will conclude that series against Rochester on Monday before hosting Wisconsin Rapids for a pair of games.
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