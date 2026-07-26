Four Pitchers Combine for Shutout as Pit Spitters Reclaim First Place

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Richmond, IN - Jack Grunkemeyer, Cody Freitas, David Heefner and Noah Reeves combined on a three-hit shutout Saturday night, leading the Traverse City Pit Spitters to a 5-0 victory over the Richmond Flying Mummies at Don McBride Stadium.

The win earned Traverse City a split of the two-game series.

Combined with a Royal Oak loss, the Pit Spitters improved to 14-7 and moved back into first place in the Great Lakes East second-half standings by a half-game. Fifteen games remain in the 2026 Northwoods League regular season.

The performance marked Traverse City's second shutout of the season and its first since June.

Cade Collins led the offense, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Mason Pilarski reached base in all four of his plate appearances, collecting two hits and two walks from the ninth spot in the order.

Traverse City placed runners on base in each of the first six innings. The Pit Spitters drew six walks against Richmond starter Cayman Huntsman, chasing him after four innings, and received 11 free passes overall.

The Pit Spitters sent seven batters to the plate in the first and immediately built a 2-0 lead.

Collins opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly before Zach Kucharczyk came home during a double-steal attempt.

The early cushion proved to be more than enough for the Traverse City pitching staff.

Grunkemeyer made his first start of the summer in his 10th overall appearance, more than a month after joining the team. The right-hander worked 3.1 scoreless innings, striking out four while issuing one walk.

Freitas followed with his longest appearance of the season, covering 3.2 shutout innings with one strikeout and one walk.

It marked Freitas' fifth scoreless outing of the summer. He earned the victory, evening his record at 2-2.

Heefner struck out two during a scoreless eighth before Reeves retired the side in order in the ninth to complete the shutout.

Traverse City added one run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

Sean Martinez stole two bases and scored on a wild pitch. He finished with three steals and has now swiped 19 bags in 18 games while being caught only four times.

Ethan Guerra added an RBI groundout with the bases loaded before Collins drove in the final run with a triple, extending his on-base streak to 18 consecutive games.

The Pit Spitters completed their six-game road trip with a 4-2 record.

Traverse City returns to Turtle Creek Stadium on Sunday to begin a two-game series against the Rockford Rivets. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2026

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