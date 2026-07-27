Grantham Forces Home Winning Run as Pit Spitters Walk off Rockford

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The fifth meeting of the summer between the Traverse City Pit Spitters and Rockford Rivets delivered another dramatic finish Sunday night.

Lucas Grantham put the ball in play with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, forcing a throwing error that allowed Sean Martinez to score and give Traverse City a thrilling 6-5 walk-off victory at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The season series has now featured two walk-off finishes and multiple one-run games.

Traverse City's bullpen provided five innings without allowing an earned run. Mason Pilarski, Josh Klug and Ty Jenkins combined to surrender only two hits while striking out five, giving the offense time to work back into the game.

The Pit Spitters improved to 15-7 in the second half and have won seven of their last nine games. Traverse City remains in first place with 14 games remaining in the regular season.

Both teams scored in each of their first three trips to the plate.

Rockford plated one run in the first, two in the second and another in the third, highlighted by solo home runs from Jackson Forbes and Miguel Cantu.

Traverse City answered with one run in each of the opening three innings.

Cade Collins and Wyatt Epple each delivered RBI groundouts before Ethan Guerra stole home in the third, trimming a once 4-2 deficit to one run.

Carson Anthes, a recent addition to the Traverse City roster, made his Northwoods League debut on the mound. The right-hander worked four innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits while striking out five.

The Pit Spitters pitching staff finished with 10 strikeouts overall.

Traverse City completed its comeback with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Collins tied the game with a sacrifice fly before Zach Carlson scored on a wild pitch, giving the Pit Spitters their first lead at 5-4.

Rockford starter Keith Eusebio, the Northwoods League leader in innings pitched, completed six frames while allowing five runs, four earned.

The Rivets pulled even with an unearned run in the eighth, setting the stage for another late finish between the two teams.

Traverse City loaded the bases with one out in the ninth after Rockford intentionally walked Collins and Callum Early.

Grantham then chopped a ground ball to third. The throw home sailed over the catcher, allowing Martinez to cross the plate with the winning run.

Both teams finished with eight hits and two errors. Traverse City scored two unearned runs, while Rockford scored one.

Carlson and Cody Freitas recorded multi-hit performances for the Pit Spitters.

Traverse City (15-7) and Rockford (9-11) will conclude the two-game series Monday night at Turtle Creek Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2026

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