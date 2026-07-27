MoonDogs Outslug Rox in 10-Inning 16-12 Thriller
Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
ST. CLOUD, MINN - The Mankato MoonDogs outlasted the St. Cloud Rox in a wild extra-inning battle on Sunday, scoring four runs in the 10th inning to secure a 16-12 victory.
Mankato wasted no time taking control, erupting for six runs in the opening inning before piling on throughout the game. The MoonDogs finished with 21 hits, with six different players recording multiple hits.
Evan Saunders (Wichita State University) led the offense, going 4-for-6 with a home run, double, three runs scored, and two RBIs. Preston Bonn (North Carolina State University) drove in three runs on a pair of hits, while Sam Erickson (Lamar University) also tallied three RBIs. Charlie Longmeier (University of Evansville) scored three times and collected three hits, and Liam Ebbs (Wofford College) and Josey Williamson (Florida State University) each added three-hit performances.
After St. Cloud battled back to tie the game at 12 through nine innings, the MoonDogs answered in the top of the 10th. Nico Libed (UC Santa Barbara) delivered an RBI single, and Mankato regained control.
Alex Blume (Alexandria Tech CC) tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief to keep the game tied before Landon Dodge (San Diego State University) worked a scoreless 10th to seal the win.
The MoonDogs will look to carry the momentum into their next matchup against the Rox Monday night. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 pm.
Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2026
- MoonDogs Outslug Rox in 10-Inning 16-12 Thriller - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rox Drop First Game 16-12 to Mankato, Look to Split Series Monday - St. Cloud Rox
- Stingers Lose 9-8 Heartbreaker in Bismarck - Willmar Stingers
- Chinooks Defeat Richmond at Home; Reclaim First Place in Great Lakes West - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Growlers Control Battle Jacks in Cup-Clinching Win - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Big Sticks Survive Late-Inning Drama, Take Series Opener at Minot - Badlands Big Sticks
- Huskies Dominate Rochester, Sweep Doubleheader - Duluth Huskies
- Rivets Get Walked Off, Extend Losing Streak - Rockford Rivets
- Mallards Hit Three Homers, Defeat Fond du Lac Dock Spiders - Madison Mallards
- Dock Spiders Fall Short against Mallards - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Grantham Forces Home Winning Run as Pit Spitters Walk off Rockford - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kenosha Erupts for 14 Runs in Rout of Royal Oak - Kenosha Kingfish
- Woodchucks Beaten in Final Game of Homestand by Wisconsin Rapids - Wausau Woodchucks
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Richmond Flying Mummies Game Preview 7/26 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Pit Spitters Blank Flying Mummies 5-0, Conclude Series at Don McBride Stadium - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Late Offense Propels Chinooks to Set Sweep over Wisconsin Rapids - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Honkers Fall in Extra-Inning Shootout to Bucks - Rochester Honkers
- Loggers Sweep Double Header against Thunder Bay - La Crosse Loggers
- Slow Start Leads to Road Loss for Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Score 20 Runs against Rox - Willmar Stingers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.