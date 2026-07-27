MoonDogs Outslug Rox in 10-Inning 16-12 Thriller

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







ST. CLOUD, MINN - The Mankato MoonDogs outlasted the St. Cloud Rox in a wild extra-inning battle on Sunday, scoring four runs in the 10th inning to secure a 16-12 victory.

Mankato wasted no time taking control, erupting for six runs in the opening inning before piling on throughout the game. The MoonDogs finished with 21 hits, with six different players recording multiple hits.

Evan Saunders (Wichita State University) led the offense, going 4-for-6 with a home run, double, three runs scored, and two RBIs. Preston Bonn (North Carolina State University) drove in three runs on a pair of hits, while Sam Erickson (Lamar University) also tallied three RBIs. Charlie Longmeier (University of Evansville) scored three times and collected three hits, and Liam Ebbs (Wofford College) and Josey Williamson (Florida State University) each added three-hit performances.

After St. Cloud battled back to tie the game at 12 through nine innings, the MoonDogs answered in the top of the 10th. Nico Libed (UC Santa Barbara) delivered an RBI single, and Mankato regained control.

Alex Blume (Alexandria Tech CC) tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief to keep the game tied before Landon Dodge (San Diego State University) worked a scoreless 10th to seal the win.

The MoonDogs will look to carry the momentum into their next matchup against the Rox Monday night. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2026

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