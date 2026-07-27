Stingers Lose 9-8 Heartbreaker in Bismarck

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Bismarck, N.D. - The Willmar Stingers (31-27) lost 9-8 in walk-off fashion against the Bismarck Larks (27-30) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

David Estrada's two-run home run in first inning got the scoring going early for the Stingers. The third baseman from Hawaii drove in Paris Pridgen in the third to make it 3-0.

Luke Kalfsbeek put together four scoreless frames to begin before running into fifth inning trouble. A Jackson Crider two-run shot cut the lead to 3-2, and was followed up by run scoring hits from Blade Carver and Luke Stulga to move Bismarck ahead 4-3.

Kalfsbeek was pulled after six, allowing seven hits, four earned runs, one walk, and six strikeouts. Larks starter, Brett Buchanan also finished six innings, while issuing four hits, three earned runs, one walk, and two strikeouts.

A Jehee Lee RBI single in the seventh evened the game at four before three straight strikeouts from Willmar at the plate stranded their catcher 90 feet from home.

Landon Lowe and Levi Maddela both came through with base knocks in the eighth to increase the Stinger advantage to 7-4. Crider notched another run driven in with a single to score Drew Kleimheider in the bottom half.

In the ninth, Merrick Rapoza brought home Luke Devine for a big insurance run to record his sixth straight multi-hit performance.

Braden Cork entered for Willmar in the ninth and allowed three runs for the game to be tied 8-8. Luke Stulga's triple was the hit that leveled the score. Justin Ritz got the ball in relief during the inning and allowed a walk-off single off the bat of Crider who finished the game with three RBI hits. The final was 9-8 Larks from Bismarck.

Jared Teke got the win for the Larks and Ritz was chared with the loss.David Estrada was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game after going 3-3, HR, 3 RBI, and 2 runs scored.

The Stingers will face the Larks again tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. in series finale from Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2026

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