Stingers Score 20 Runs against Rox

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (31-26) snapped their three-game losing streak with 20-13 win at home against the St. Cloud Rox (35-22). The victory split the two-game series between the Great Plains West Division Rivals.

The first three innings were fairly quiet with the score being 1-1 and the action ramped up quickly.

In the home half of the fourth, Willmar scored six runs to take a 7-1 lead. The highlight of the inning was Luke Devine connecting for his second grand slam of the season.

After two runs from the Rox in the top of the fifth, the home squad erupted for eight runs to lead 15-3. A total of thirteen batters stepped into the box. There were seven hits in the inning and the scoring was capped off by a Merrick Rapoza three-run homer.

The Rox responded with four runs in the sixth which included a Jackson Akin two-run shot. St. Cloud added one more in the seventh before the Stingers posted another crooked number with four runs in the bottom half. Kobe Eikmeier hit a two-run double to become the ninth Stinger to produce a base knock in this contest.

The Rox added five more runs over the last two innings before Willmar ended the game with a 20-13 victory. Seven different Willmar batters recorded a multi-rbi performance.

Riley Hasenstab got the start for Willmar and posted four innings, allowing three hits, one run, three walks, and four strikeouts. Josh Kirchoff picked up the win in relief for the Stingers. Rox starter, Myles Hanson was charged with the loss going one and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs, three walks, and two strikeouts.

Luke Devine was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game after a 2-for-5 performance that featured 5 RBI and a grand slam.

The Stingers now hit the road for a two-game series with the Bismarck Larks. First pitch is slated for tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. from Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.