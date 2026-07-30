Stingers Rally Late to Sweep Hot Tots

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (34-27) completed the series sweep of the Minot Hot Tots (23-37) in comeback fashion to win 8-7 at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Former Stinger, Alex Altmann blasted a three home run to dead centerfield in the second to give the road Hot Tots an early 3-0 advantage. Kobe Eikmeier responded with solo shot of his own in the bottom half.

After a Minot run scored in the fourth off a bases loaded walk to make it 4-1, Landon Lowe connected for his first home run as a Stinger to get within 4-3.

Minot managed to score a singular run in each of the next three innings to lead 7-3. Willmar starter, Braden Cork was pulled in the fourth after allowing allowing two hits, four earned runs, three walks, and one strikeout. He was replaced by Josh Kirchoff. Hot Tots starter, Alex Moran completed four innings of work, allowing five hits, three earned runs, three walks, and three strikeouts. He was replaced by Lance Mittelman.

Facing a four run deficit in the seventh, the Stinger rallied for a massive five-run inning. Kyler Proctor reached on a Hot Tots fielding error and the floodgates opened from there. Three straight walks drawn made the score 7-4 and Kobe Eikimeier followed up with a two-run single to the left field wall. After striking within one run, Landon Lowe delivered a single to score Max Buettenback and Eikimeier to put Willmar ahead 8-7.

Dylan Kulper entered the contest in the eighth and mowed down the six Hot Tots he faced with six strikeouts. The Prior Lake, Minnesota native picked up his first save in a Stingers uniform.

Landon Lowe was named the Les Schwab Tires for his 3-for-3 performance which included a two-run home run and the game winning hit. James Nichols picked up the win and Minot's Kevin Rahe was charged with the loss.

The Stingers will play their final game of this three-game homestand against the Minnesota Mud Puppies tomorrow for Team Poster Night at Bill Taunton Stadium. The first 250 fans will receive a 2026 Stingers Team Poster. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2026

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