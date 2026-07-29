Stingers Take Series Opener over Hot Tots

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers secured a victory in their season series against the Minot Hot Tots with a 6-2 win Tuesday night at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The Stingers (33-27, 17-7) struck first with a run in the opening inning. Paris Pridgen led off the bottom half with a single and swiped a bag before scoring on a David Estrada base knock to right field, 1-0.

Willmar added another run in the bottom of the third after Brecken Menuet reached on a leadoff walk. He advanced into scoring position on a stolen base and scored two batters later on a Merrick Rapoza groundout.

Menuet again reached as the leadoff runner on an error in the fifth inning, followed by a Pridgen single that moved him over to third base. Kai Gonzaga plated him the next at-bat on a single to right field, then Pridgen came across on a sacrifice fly by Estrada to push the lead to 4-0.

The Hot Tots (23-36, 10-13) got on the board for the first and only time with a pair of runs the next half.

Tyler Arnold put himself and Drew Reaves in scoring position with a double to left field, then Alex Altmann brought in Reaves on a single. Arnold scored three batters later on a passed ball, 4-2.

Ryan Dalager held the Minot offense at bay in his 5.1 innings on the mound, allowing eight hits but just two runs (one earned) while striking out seven. His efforts made him the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game.

The Stingers responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Pridgen reached on a fielder's choice and moved into scoring position on a bunt single by Gonzaga before breaking for home on a wild pitch.

They tacked on another run the next inning to bolster their lead back to four. Matthew Bernath scored on a walk as Hot Tots reliever Evan Cichanofsky struggled with his command, walking a trio of batters during the frame.

Drew DeLucia had no such issues in his Willmar debut, throwing two scoreless innings and striking out a pair of batters as he retired all six batters he faced in relief.

Cole Spitzer picked up where DeLucia left off, going three up, three down in the top of the ninth and punching out two to seal the 6-2 series opening win.

The Stingers' magic number now sits at seven as they look to clinch a playoff appearance for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

They return to action Wednesday, when they face Minot in the series finale on T-Shirt Giveaway Night presented by the Kandiyohi County Corn and Soybean Growers Association.

The first 200 adult fans can choose between a "Corn Nation" or "Soybean Nation" t-shirt. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026

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