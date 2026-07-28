Stingers Survive in Ten Innings over Larks

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Bismarck, N.D. - The Willmar Stingers (32-27) held on 5-4 in ten innings over the Bismarck Larks (27-31) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

After a 1-2-3 first inning for both squads, Merrick Rapoza hit the ball out of the park to right field. His third home run of the year gave Willmar a 1-0 lead.

Kai Gonzaga hit an RBI double and David Estrada drove in a run on a groundout in the third to increase their lead to 3-0. Stingers starter, Brandon Mikos had three clean innings to start before having a bumpy fourth.

Jackson Crider, Ezra Farmer, and Logan Murphy all recorded RBI hits in the bottom of that inning to even the score at three.

Luke Devine led off the fifth with a walk and then stole second. Gonzaga moved him over to third and it was David Estrada bringing in Devine off a groundout to make it 4-3 Stingers.

Bismarck's frontman Tate Alexander went five innings, allowing six hits, four earned runs, two walks, and one strikeout. Mikos was done after six innings, seven hits, three earned runs, one walk, and five strikeouts. The righthander threw 99 pitches in his quality start for Willmar.

The one-run advantage stayed in tack for the Stingers heading into the home ninth. Landon Sloan, working in his second inning threw a wild pitch to allow Farmer to score from third. Willmar turned to Dylan Kulper and help escape the ninth with the game still tied at four.

Landon Lowe delivered in the first extra frame with an RBI single to plate David Estrada who started the inning at second base. Kulper posted a scoreless tenth and finished it off for the Stingers who won 5-4 in ten innings.

Kulper picked up the win for Willmar and the loss was charged to Bismarck's Jack Scrafano.

Landon Lowe was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game for his game-winning hit.

The Stingers are back at home tomorrow night to begin a two series with the Minot Hot Tots. It will be Green Mill Gift card Night presented by Green Mill at Bill Taunton Stadium. The first 250 adults will receive a Green Mill Gift Card and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026

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