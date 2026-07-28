Willmar Stingers 2026 Playoff Passes On-Sale Now

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that 2026 Playoff Passes are now available as the team continues its pursuit of a Northwoods League postseason berth.

As the Stingers battle for a playoff spot and the opportunity to host postseason baseball, fans can now purchase a Playoff Pass to guarantee their admission to every 2026 Willmar Stingers home playoff game with a single purchase.

Depending on playoff seeding and final league standings, the Stingers could host as many as four home playoff games during this year's Northwoods League Playoffs. A Playoff Pass ensures fans won't miss a moment of the action, and enjoy every home playoff game for one low price.

Playoff Pass options include:

$10 General Admission Grandstand Playoff Pass - Admission to every 2026 Willmar Stingers home playoff game.

$30 General Admission Edina Realty Plaza Playoff Pass - Admission to every 2026 Willmar Stingers home playoff game, including all-you-can-eat food and discounted alcoholic beverages for guests 21 and older.

$30 General Admission EcoWater Beach Playoff Pass - Admission to every 2026 Willmar Stingers home playoff game, including all-you-can-eat food and beverages throughout each game. Only 30 EcoWater Beach Playoff Passes are available, so fans are encouraged to reserve theirs early.

Reserve Your Playoff Passes Here

"Our fans have played a huge role in our success all season long, and we want to pack Bill Taunton Stadium for what we hope is another exciting playoff run," said Keaton Worley, Team President. "The Playoff Pass is the best value for our fans, giving them access to every home playoff game while helping us create an unforgettable postseason atmosphere."

Playoff Passes are available now and will be honored for every 2026 Willmar Stingers home playoff game. If the Stingers do not host any playoff games, all Playoff Pass purchases will be refunded.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their Playoff Passes early and join the Stingers as they chase another memorable postseason run.

Playoff Passes can be purchased by visiting willmarstingers.com, calling the Stingers front office at 320-222-2010, or stopping by the Stingers office at Bill Taunton Stadium during normal business hours.

The Willmar Stingers thank the community for its incredible support throughout the 2026 season and look forward to the opportunity to bring postseason baseball back to Bill Taunton Stadium.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

About the Willmar Stingers:

The Willmar Stingers are a member of the Northwoods League, the premier summer collegiate baseball league in North America. The Stingers provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment while showcasing the top college baseball talent from across the country.

For more information about the Willmar Stingers, visit willmarstingers.com or contact the front office (320)222-2010 or info@willmarstingers.com.







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.