Lakeshore Chinooks and Traverse City Pit Spitters Game Preview 7/28
Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, WI.- On Tuesday, July 28 the Lakeshore Chinooks face the Traverse City Pit Spitters at Moonlight Graham Field with first pitch at 6:05 pm CDT. Tonight is the first contest against Traverse City since 2024. Lakeshore enters tonight winners of the their last five.
Max Mora is making his fourth start of the season tonight for the Chinooks. In his last appearance on July 26 against Richmond, Mora tossed one scoreless inning. On the season, Mora has excelled at getting ahead early in counts, throwing 64.6% of first pitches for strikes in 26.1 innings.
With an off-day in yesterday's contest, catcher Carson Hubert is back in the lineup, hitting ninth. Joining Hubert, right fielder Nick Allred is another addition to tonight's lineup, hitting sixth. Allred leads active Chinooks in RBIs with 37.
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