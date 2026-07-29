Screws Win Game Two of Doubleheader

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - The Rockford Rivets (12-11) faced the Kenosha Kingfish (13-10) for game two of a doubleheader on Tuesday night. Rockford won game one, 6-2, heating up in the later innings, scoring six unanswered runs.

The Rivets found more success, defeating Kenosha in a low-scoring battle, 1-0. The offense earned just six total hits, relying on their pitching to earn the victory.

Making the start on the mound for Rockford was right-handed pitcher Carter Lund (Madison CC), his sixth game of the year. Lund threw a complete shutout in the shortened seven-inning game, allowing just three hits with seven strikeouts. The performance was only the third complete game shutout in Rivets history.

"Our starting pitching has been great the last 10 to 15 games," manager Bob Koopmann said. "I couldn't go to the bullpen even if I wanted to. He just really wanted it, and I'm proud of him. He's going to have a big career coming out of here."

The Screws started hot, beginning with a leadoff single from Connor Kave (Harper College) to right field. Miguel Cantu (Missouri Western State University) kept things moving with his 14th hit of the season, a single into the same spot.

Joey Appino (Carroll University) rocketed an RBI single of his own, the third straight hit of the game for the Rivets to make it a 1-0 lead. Appino earned his 18th RBI of the season with the big play.

In the bottom of the third, Appino continued to build on an impressive night with a two-out double, getting himself into scoring position. Jackson Forbes (University of Arizona) advanced him to third with a two-out single for his 41st hit of the year. The Rivets were unable to capitalize, however, grounding out the inning.

The game remained scoreless going into the seventh inning, with Lund remaining on the mound for the Screws. Kenosha put two runners into scoring position with two outs, but the starter was able to get out of the inning and finish the special performance with a win.

"I found a groove and kept with it," Lund said. "The defense made plays when I didn't think they were going to make them. They just got to the spot, and they were awesome tonight."

Through the 14 innings played in the doubleheader, the Kingfish only had two frames where they were able to score. The Rivets will take on Kenosha in the series finale tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.







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