MoonDogs Drop Game Two of Series in Extra Innings

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







ST. CLOUD, MINN. - The MoonDogs took to St. Cloud tonight to take on the Rox for the second straight game.

The Rox scored first, going up 1-0 early in the first inning of play.

The MoonDogs countered in the second inning, with Kyle Hvidsten (Liberty University) scoring to tie it up 1-1

It remained a strong defensive game for both teams, as it would be scoreless on both ends for the next five innings.

The MoonDogs broke through in the eighth, scoring off a sacrifice fly by Hvidsten, allowing Nico Libed (UC-Santa Barbara) to score. Sam Erickson (Lamar University) added an RBI single in the inning to extend their lead to 3-1.

St. Cloud tied it up in the bottom of the eighth for a 3-3 score.

Back to back RBI singles from Liam Ebbs (Wofford College) and Hvidsten allowed for the MoonDogs to take the lead 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth.

The Rox capitalized on back to back RBI triples to tie the game up again 5-5.

St. Cloud would win this matchup in extra innings, off of a bases loaded walk, 6-5.

Mankato will return to action tomorrow, as they will travel to La Crosse to take on the Loggers. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026

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