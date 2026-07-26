MoonDogs Push past Minnesota, 4-3

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The Mankato MoonDogs picked up a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Saturday night at ISG Field, building an early lead before holding off a late push to earn the win.

Mankato struck first in the opening inning before adding single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh. Marvin Montenegro (Florida State University) provided the biggest swing of the night with a solo home run, while Sam Erickson (Lamar University) and Nico Libed (UC Santa Barbara) each drove in a run. Sean Griggs (Monmouth University) doubled, scored, and stole a base, while Liam Ebbs (Wofford College) paced the offense with a pair of hits.

The MoonDogs were aggressive on the basepaths, swiping four bases as Kyle Hvidsten (Liberty University), Griggs, Jack Mislan (Lafayette College), and Erickson all recorded steals.

Logan Gross (Colorado Mesa University) turned in one of his strongest outings of the season, tossing 7.2 innings while allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out seven without issuing a walk. The Mud Puppies were held scoreless through six innings before breaking through in the seventh and pulling within one in the eighth.

Gerardo Gonzalez (Central Arizona CC) entered in relief with two outs in the eighth and shut the door, recording the final four outs while allowing no hits and striking out one to earn his second victory of the season.

The MoonDogs finished with seven hits and played error-free defense to secure the 4-3 win. Mankato will face the St. Cloud Rox Sunday and the first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2026

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