Big Innings Undo Big Sticks in Series Finale at Minot

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (29-29 overall, 11-13 second half) gave up four multi-run innings in the series finale against the Minot Hot Tots (23-35 overall, 10-12 second half), culminating in a 16-7 loss to finish out the Battle of the Badlands rivalry series on Monday evening.

Badlands started strong, with Dylon Myrow (Nebraska) slashing a double to lead off the game and later scoring on a Blake Beheler (Blinn JC) single. Beheler scored Gavyn Schlotterback (Kansas) grounded out, bringing the score to 2-0 after the top of the 1st inning.

Minot then punched back, loading the bases for Tyler Arnold, who hit a bases-clearing double into left field, giving the lead to the Hot Tots after the 1st inning 3-2.

The Big Sticks then tied the game in the top of the 3rd inning when Jace Jarrett (Dawson CC) singled into left field, scoring Dakota Howard (Southeastern).

However, the Hot Tots put up another big inning, scoring three runs in the bottom of the 3rd. Micah McCoy led off the rally with an RBI single, then Jaxon Goldberg hit the second multi-RBI double of the day, this time driving in two runs to bring the score to 6-3.

Minot then continued to pile on in the bottom of the 4th inning, loading the bases for Kole Dudding who hit a grand slam over the left field fence, putting the scoring into double digits and extending the lead for the Hot Tots to 10-3.

The Big Sticks tried to fight back in the 5th and 6th innings, tallying a run in both frames. In the top of the 5th, Jarrett hit a solo home run over the left field wall, then in the top of the 6th, Cougar Cooke (Arkansas State) scored on a single by Beheler, cutting the deficit to 10-5.

The Hot Tots then countered in the bottom of the 6th inning when Joe DuSell scored on a wild pitch to add one more run to the cushion.

Badlands then tallied two more runs in the top of the 7th and 8th innings, with Howard scoring on a wild pitch in the 7th inning, then Schlotterback plating the final run for the Big Sticks on a sacrifice fly in the 8th inning, bringing the score to 11-7.

But, in the bottom of the 8th inning, Minot put the game to bed, scoring five runs in the frame to put the contest out of reach. Drew Reaves hit a two-run single then later scored on a wild pitch, Arnold knocked in another run on an RBI single, then Connor Dietsch hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dudding and ending the scoring at 16-7.

The Big Sticks end the season series against the Hot Tots with an 8-4 record, winning the Battle of the Badlands trophy for the 2026 campaign. The chase for the postseason continues on at DCB&T Ballpark on Tuesday evening when the Big Sticks welcome in the other North Dakotan rival Bismarck Larks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.