Royal Oak Snaps Kingfish Home Surge in Series Finale

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kingfish had spent more than a week making Historic Simmons Field feel automatic.

On Monday night, Royal Oak finally cooled them off.

Kenosha's seven-game home winning streak and three-game overall winning streak came to an end with a 7-3 loss to the Leprechauns in the finale of a two-game set at Simmons Field. The loss also closed the Kingfish's four-game homestand, which still ended with three wins in four games.

Royal Oak set the tone immediately with power. Kameron Yearsley launched a solo home run in the top of the first, and Luke Kosko followed later in the inning with a solo shot of his own to give the Leprechauns a 2-0 lead. Royal Oak added another run in the second on Jack Dauer's RBI single, then pushed the lead to 4-0 in the third when Mason Barth tripled and Kosko brought him in with a sacrifice fly.

Kenosha had traffic throughout the night but struggled to get the big hit early. The Kingfish put two runners on in the second, two more on in the third and two on again in the fifth, but Royal Oak starter Jon Whiteside limited the damage.

The 'Fish finally broke through in the fifth. Jackson Brewer walked, Noah Alvarez doubled him home, and Matthew Cormier followed with an RBI single to center to trim the deficit to 4-2. Alvarez finished 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while Cormier went 2-for-4 and drove in two of Kenosha's three runs. Cole Ide also had a strong night with two doubles, but Kenosha left 12 runners on base.

The best shutdown moment for Kenosha came from Sam Yoder in the seventh. After Cristian Banuelos battled through six innings, Yoder entered and struck out the side in order, giving the Kingfish a chance to keep the game within reach.

But Royal Oak created separation in the eighth. Kosko singled, Carson Raether walked and Mark Collins walked to load the bases before Dauer cleared them with a three-run double to left. Dauer finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs, giving the Leprechauns a 7-2 lead.

Kenosha scratched across one more in the ninth. Brewer singled, Alvarez followed with his third hit of the night, and Cormier brought Brewer home on a fielder's choice. But the rally stopped there, leaving the Kingfish with just their first home loss after winning seven straight at Simmons Field.

Banuelos took the loss after allowing four runs over six innings while striking out seven. Henry Johnson also worked a clean ninth, giving Kenosha two scoreless relief innings between Yoder and Johnson.

The Kingfish now head to Rockford for a Tuesday doubleheader against the Rivets. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. CT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.