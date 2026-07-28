Flying Mummies in Search of a Rebound, Host Battle Jacks for a Pair at McBride

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (7-16, 24-34) return to the friendly confines of Historic Don McBride Stadium for back-to-back games against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (8-16, 20-39) following two straight losses on the road in Lakeshore.

Tuesday games are Texas Roadhouse Tuesdays at McBride, with the first 500 fans receiving a coupon for a free appetizer at the restaurant.

It was tough sledding for the Flying Mummies in Wisconsin against the Chinooks. An early 6-0 deficit in game one concluded as a 9-3 loss, with Richmond only recording five team hits. Game two was a back-and-forth affair that saw the Mummies leading 6-4 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, before Lakeshore tied it with a 2-run double, and ultimately walked it off in the tenth, 7-6.

While the first game proved to be rough on all fronts for Richmond, the offense found more of its stride in game two. An improvement in the hits column to seven total was bolstered by eleven drawn walks, two of which brought around the first pair of runs on bases-loaded scenarios. On the mound, however, things proved more difficult to manage, as the arms allowed 16 runs, 24 hits, and 13 walks, including nine in the second game, across the pair of contests.

The recent stumbles have resulted in a last-place position for the Mummies in the Great Lakes East division, eight games out of first place with 13 to play, and half a game behind Battle Creek. Traverse City (15-8) cling to a half game lead over Royal Oak (15-9), with Kenosha (13-8) a half game further. Another three games behind are Rockford in fourth (10-11), 1.5 games ahead of Kalamazoo (9-15).

JT Huether (1-1, 4.30 ERA) is up next in the rotation for Richmond, making his fifth start (fourth at home) and sixth appearance overall. Battle Creek's Tanner Warner (0-2, 5.25 ERA) is in line for start number three and outing number four, seeking his first win and first time pitching in an overall winning effort.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026

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