Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Hang On to Beat Madison Mallards

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Fond du Lac, WI - The Madison Mallards (34-24) fell to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (25-35) by a 4-3 final on Monday night.

Fond du Lac wasted no time jumping in front. Thomas Googins (Princeton University) launched a solo home run in the first inning before Andrew Bishop (Georgia Highlands CC) delivered a two-run single in the second to stretch the Dock Spiders' lead to 3-0.

The Mallards chipped away in the fourth when Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State University) brought home a run with a sacrifice fly. Fond du Lac answered immediately in the bottom half, as Ben Kuglitsch (Florida State University) hit an RBI single to restore the three-run advantage at 4-1.

Madison continued to battle back in the fifth, with Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) lifting a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2. The Mallards' bullpen kept the game within reach the rest of the way, highlighted by Reed Adler (Northeast Iowa Community College), who tossed 3.1 hitless innings, while Kyler Kaczmarski (Southeastern Community College) added a scoreless eighth.

The Mallards mounted one last rally in the ninth, scoring to pull within one and bringing the tying run aboard. However, the Dock Spiders sealed the victory with a game-ending 6-4-3 double play to secure the 4-3 win.

Benjamin Kasten (Northern Illinois University) earned the victory for Fond du Lac, while Anthony Karbowski (University of Louisville) was charged with the loss. Townsend Stevenson (Washington University) recorded the save.

The Mallards continue their road trip Tuesday night as they open a two-game series against the Green Bay Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison then returns to Warner Park on Thursday to begin a series against the Rockford Rivets, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026

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