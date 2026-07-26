Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Pull Away Late to Defeat Madison Mallards

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Fond du Lac, WI - The Madison Mallards (33-23) fell to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (24-34) on Saturday afternoon.

Madison struck first in the fourth inning. Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) opened the frame with a solo home run before Jack Bello (University of Minnesota) followed with a solo shot of his own to extend the lead to 2-0. Bello has now homered in each of his first three games with the Mallards.

Fond du Lac answered immediately in the bottom of the fourth. Nate Novitske (University of Arizona) tied the game with a two-run homer before Thomas Googins (Princeton University) put the Dock Spiders in front, 3-2, with a solo blast later in the inning.

The Dock Spiders broke the game open in the fifth. Novitske launched his second home run of the afternoon as part of a five-run inning that stretched the lead to 8-2. The Mallards responded in the sixth when Jonah Weathers (University of Louisville) ripped a two-run triple to trim the deficit to 8-4.

Fond du Lac answered with more runs in the bottom half of the inning. Jay Campbell (Florida A&M University) drove in a run with a double before Carter Kelley (University of Nebraska) added an RBI single to make it 10-4. The Dock Spiders continued to pile on late, pulling away for an 18-4 victory.

Brady Hudson (University of Northern Colorado) earned the win for Fond du Lac, while Will Kennedy (University of Illinois) was charged with the loss for Madison.

The Mallards return to Warner Park on Sunday to face the Dock Spiders once again. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2026

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