Flying Mummies Aim to Secure Home Sweep of Pit Spitters

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (7-13, 24-32) take the field Saturday at Historic Don McBride Stadium with their sights set on a home sweep of the Traverse City Pit Spitters (13-7, 31-22) after a strong performance in game one.

Saturday is "Christmas in July"-themed, with holiday attire and decorations throughout the park. Saturdays at McBride are also Kids Run the Bases days, inviting young fans to take a trip around the bags after the game.

Richmond picked up a desperately-needed win on Friday, 7-5 over Traverse City, snapping a six-game losing streak and providing some essential refreshment and rejuvenation to the lineup. The Mummies were guided by multiple upstart performances, as on the mound, starter Hayden Brooks picked up his first win of the season, while Ted Hohn grabbed his first save.

In the batter's box, it was not necessarily the usual suspects doing damage. Weston Mazey finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, his third multi-hit game in 18 appearances and first extra-base hit of the season. Carson Bittner also sent in two runs, his second-such performance, finishing 1-for-4. The offense as a whole strung together 14 hits, the first double-digit tally since the 17-10 victory over the Kalamazoo Growlers on July 17th.

The Flying Mummies remain at sixth in the Great Lakes East and 6.5 games back of the first-place Royal Oak Leprechauns who, despite falling themselves, hold onto the top spot with the Pit Spitters' loss. Traverse City still sits just half a game back in second, followed by the Kenosha Kingfish (1.5 GB), Rockford Rivets (3.5 GB), and Growlers (6 GB), with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 1.5 behind Richmond.

Another Mummies pitcher seeking his first win takes the bump tonight, as Cayman Huntsman (0-0, 15.00 ERA) makes his first start as well. For Traverse City, a face all too well known is on the mound, as Jack Grunkemeyer takes on Richmond for the fourth time this season, also his first start.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2026

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