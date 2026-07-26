Big Sticks Bats Lead Way in Victory over Duluth
Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
DICKINSON, ND - A shutout loss for the Badlands Big Sticks (28-28 overall, 10-12 second half) on Friday night sparked the bats in the finale of the two-game set against the Duluth Huskies (23-33 overall, 6-14 second half), leading to a 9-3 victory on Saturday evening.
Badlands wasted no time getting the first run of the game across. In the top of the 1st inning, Dylon Myrow (Nebraska) led off the game with a single and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from Crew Secrist (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi).
A string of singles in the top of the 2nd inning by Samson Pugh (Texas State) and Jace Jarrett (Dawson CC) started the inning off on a high note. Ryder Hernandez (Ohio State) put the first run of the inning across on a sacrifice fly, scoring Pugh.
An Evan Mann (Odessa CC) single brought Myrow up to bat with an opportunity to do damage, capitalizing and delivering a two-run RBI double. Myrow scored right before a caught stealing to end the inning at 5-0.
In the bottom of the 4th inning, Duluth's Wyatt Pennington hit a two-run home run, making it 5-2.
The Big Sticks offense responded in the top of the 5th inning with a pair of runs. Both Derek Martinez (Arkansas State) and Pugh walked, followed by a Jarrett single to load the bases. With two outs, a Myrow single scored Martinez and Pugh, putting Badlands up 7-2.
In the top of the 7th inning, Hernandez singled to left, which was immediately followed by a triple from Mann, scoring Hernandez and making it 8-2.
Duluth was able to score a lone run in the bottom of the 8th on a single by Anthony Cepeda that scored James Bose.
Jarrett concluded the scoring for the Big Sticks in the top of the 9th inning on a double that scored Pugh, finishing the game off at 9-3.
The road trip continues for the Big Sticks as they get set to take on Minot on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. MST.
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