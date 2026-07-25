Mummies Hold off Pit Spitters, Snap Six-Game Skid with 7-5 Victory

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies put an end to their six-game losing streak Friday night, using a balanced offensive attack and a strong outing from Hayden Brooks to defeat the Traverse City Pit Spitters 7-5 at Don McBride Stadium. Richmond improves to 7-13 on the back half of the season, while Traverse City falls to 13-7.

Brooks turned in his strongest start of the summer, earning his first victory of the season after allowing just two runs -- one earned -- over 5.2 innings. The right-hander scattered seven hits, struck out seven, and worked around early traffic to keep Richmond within striking distance before the offense took over.

Traverse City struck first with a run in the opening inning behind consecutive singles from Jacob Kucharczyk, Ethan Guerra, and Cade Collins. The Pit Spitters added an unearned run in the second after a throwing error allowed Zach Carlson to score and take a 2-0 lead.

Richmond answered immediately in the bottom half of the second. Trenton Lombardo, Weston Mazey, and Drew Phillips delivered consecutive singles before Harper and Phillips each crossed the plate to even the score at 2-2.

The Mummies seized control in the fifth. Mazey opened the inning with a double before Jackson Thomas drove him home with an RBI single. Carson Bittner followed with another run-scoring single to extend Richmond's lead to 4-2.

Richmond added two more runs in the sixth as Eric Harper scored on a sacrifice fly from Bittner before Colton Sims lined an RBI single to center. An outfield error on the play allowed Phillips to score and Sims to advance into scoring position, giving the Mummies a four-run cushion.

Traverse City mounted its biggest threat in the seventh, capitalizing on walks, a hit batter, aggressive baserunning, and a Pilarski RBI single to score three runs and trim the deficit to one. Richmond answered immediately in the bottom half when Lombardo doubled and later scored on Mazey's RBI single to restore a two-run advantage.

Theodore Hohn shut the door from there, recording the final seven outs to earn his first save of the season. Hohn allowed just two hits over 2.1 scoreless innings while striking out two. Kyle Timko suffered the loss for Traverse City after allowing six earned runs on 11 hits over 5.2 innings despite entering the contest with a 5-1 record and a 3.38 ERA.

Mazey led Richmond offensively with a 3-for-4 night that included a double, two RBIs, and a run scored. Lombardo finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Thomas, Sims, Phillips, and Bittner each collected two-hit performances. Richmond finished with 14 hits on the evening.

The Mummies continue their series against the Pit Spitters on Saturday night at Don McBride Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2026

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