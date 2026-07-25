Cavo on the Mound for Game Two

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers picked up another come-from-behind victory in yesterday's game against Royal Oak. They will look to jump on Royal Oak early in this afternoon's contest. Green Bay is back over .500 in the second half with a 12-11 record. Today's game will start at 1:05.

Green Bay will turn to Connor Cavo to make his fourth start of the summer. The righty last pitched on Sunday against Battle Creek. Cavo went four innings and allowed three runs on five hits. The freshman from Tallahassee State College will look for success against a very dangerous Royal Oak lineup. He features a fastball with nice velocity, and was able to reach 94 in his last appearance.

The Rocker bats were able to strike early yesterday and they will look to continue that trend. Some power bats make their way into the lineup today with both Jeremy Delamota and JT Starkus getting the nod.

Starkus has been using the opposite field quite well as of late, and Delamota did the same with an RBI knock the other way last night. The all-field approach has been a big key to victory for Green Bay and the bats will look to continue that trend today against the Leprechauns.

The bullpen is well rested after the Rockers managed yesterday's game with just three arms. That comes after they used four in the doubleheader on Thursday. Damage control has been a big part of the game for the Rocker bullpen, and they will have lots of options today.

The Leprechauns look to remain in first place in the Great Lakes East with Green Bay seeking to stay in contention in the West.

Green Bay returns home on July 28 to take on the Madison Mallards. The first game of the series will start at 6:35.. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2026

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