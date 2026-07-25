Aiden Arnett Delivers Walk-off Hit as Madison Mallards defeat Fond du Lac

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (33-22) walked it off to beat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (23-34) on Friday night at Warner Park.

Jay Campbell (Florida A&M University) gave the Dock Spiders an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the top of the first inning. Jack Bello (University of Minnesota) answered in the bottom of the third, launching a solo shot to even the score at 1-1.

The Mallards pulled ahead in the fourth inning. Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) lined an RBI single to put Madison in front, and Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) followed with a two-run double to extend the lead to 4-1.

Fond du Lac responded in the fifth. Quincy Mazeke (University of Cincinnati) drove in two runs with a single to cut the deficit to one before Campbell crushed his second home run of the night, a two-run blast that put the Dock Spiders back on top, 5-4.

Madison answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning. Nate Novinska (University of Illinois) tied the game with an RBI single, and Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) brought home the go-ahead run with a groundout to give the Mallards a 6-5 advantage.

The Dock Spiders drew even again in the eighth inning on a bases-loaded walk, setting the stage for the ninth. With the game on the line, Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) delivered a walk-off single to lift the Mallards to a 7-6 victory.

Drayton Lou (St. Cloud State University) earned the win on the mound for Madison, while Declan Kmiecik (Rock Valley CC) was charged with the loss for Fond du Lac.

The Mallards and Dock Spiders continue the series on Saturday in Fond du Lac, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park on Sunday to face the Dock Spiders once again at 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2026

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