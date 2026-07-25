Seven-Run 7th Fuels Rockers' Comeback Win over Leprechauns

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After trailing by as much as four, Green Bay rallied with a seven-spot in the 7th inning to beat Royal Oak 10-7.

For just the third time this half, the Rockers kept their opponent scoreless in the first frame, which led to an early lead for Green Bay after Ben Fishel (Columbia) drove in a run in the second with a single.

Royal Oak knotted up the game in the 4th, when Fernando Palencia (Texas Tech) walked in a run with the bases loaded. Palencia's day finished at 4.1 IP, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits and fanning seven Leprechauns.

A three-spot in the fifth gave Royal Oak the lead, after a pair of sacrifice flies from Mason Barth (Notre Dame) and Michael Zelinski (Wright State) and a single via Connor Larkin (Oklahoma) gave the Leprechauns a 4-1 lead.

The game stayed relatively uncompetitive until the bottom of the 7th, where everything broke loose for Royal Oak. The Rockers, who trailed 6-2 to begin the 7th, began with two base knocks, and then proceeded to draw five straight walks, including three off of Royal Oak's All-Star reliever Kellen English (Clemson). The inning wrapped with seven runs on three hits, and the Rockers retaking the lead at 9-6.

A fielder's choice from David Ballenilla (SIU-Edwardsville) in the 8th made it 10-6, adding extra insurance for the Rockers. Jayden Martin (Georgia State) shut down the Leprechauns at the end, tossing two innings of one-run baseball and striking out three. The Rockers now advance to 12-11 in the second half after a much-needed win with the Great Lakes West playoff picture taking shape.

Tomorrow, the Rockers host the Leprechauns for the series finale, with first pitch at 1:05 pm.

The Rockers continue a four-game homestand on Saturday, July 25, hosting the Royal Oak Leprechauns! First pitch is slated for 1:05 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 12:05 pm. It's 920 Day, with $9 tickets, $2 beers, and 0 reasons not to have fun! Kids can also run the bases postgame! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by the LIVEwire! Single Game tickets, season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2026

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