Flying Mummies Return to McBride, Face Pit Spitters for Pair of Games

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (6-13, 23-32) are back at Historic Don McBride Stadium Friday night, welcoming the Traverse City Pit Spitters (13-6, 31-21) for a pair of games following a disappointing series in Royal Oak.

Friday is Racing Night at McBride, with a Flying Mummies and Winchester Speedway rally towel giveaway, as well as drivers and cars from the Speedway available for pictures in the parking lot. The Mummies also continue the Fireworks Friday series, presented by Scarrette Pyrotechnics.

Richmond have their sights set on a rebound after being swept across four games on the road against the Leprechauns. Games one and four yielded 23-6 and 19-2 losses, respectively, while the Mummies saw walk-off losses in games two and three, falling 7-4 and 5-4. The Flying Mummies currently ride a six-game losing streak spanning back to July 18th, the first game hosting the Kenosha Kingfish, the second-longest such skid of the season, trailing the seven-game stumble from June 19th-25th; ironically, it was a win over the Pit Spitters on the 26th that ended the losing stretch.

The Mummies have now hosted the Pit Spitters three times, and are 2-6 this season overall, going 2-2 at home and 0-4 on the road. The two wins, 8-5 on the 26th and, most recently, 9-4 on July 4th, came right when the team was looking for a spark. The six losses, however, have been by a combined score of 52-23, with just eight of the runs scored by Richmond coming in the past four losing matchups.

Despite the recent outcomes, the Mummies still own some of the best bats in the Northwoods League, ranking in the top ten in both team batting average and total hits. Additionally, defensively, the 124 total double-plays turned by Richmond is sixth-most in the NWL. The pitching game is where the team requires some cinching up, posting the third-highest team ERA and issuing the second-most walks league-wide.

The Flying Mummies have fallen to sixth in the Great Lakes East, 7.5 games back of the first-place Leprechauns. Traverse City continues to try and keep pace, just half a game back in second, followed by the Kenosha Kingfish (2.5 GB), Rockford Rivets (3 GB), and Kalamazoo Growlers (6 GB), with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks two behind Richmond.

Hayden Brooks (0-3, 12.27 ERA) is on the mound for Richmond, making his fourth appearance and third start, seeking his first win of the season. Meanwhile Traverse City challenges the Mummies with a familiar face who pitched eight one run innings in an 8-1 win on July 5th at McBride, as Kyle Timko (5-1. 3.38 ERA) takes the bump.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2026

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