Green Bay Falls to Kingfish in Second Straight Loss

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers at the plate

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers at the plate(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay's offense started quickly, scoring a run in the first off a balk from Kingfish starter Michael Guerrero (Glendale CC), that plated David Ballenilla (Tennessee Wesleyan). Kenosha then turned right around and scored a few of their own, after Hunter Snyder (Columbia) brought home two runs on a single.

Both teams then failed to score for the next two innings, until a four-run 4th inning helped Kenosha grow their advantage. A single from Will Matuszak (Boston College) and some Green Bay fielding errors scored two, and one batter later, Jackson Brewer (Columbia) mashed a two-run shot over the wall in right field, making it 6-1 Kingfish.

The Rockers got closer with a four-run affair of their own in the fifth, highlighted by Alejandro Covas (Kent State) driving in two runs with a double. However, the momentum was short-lived, as Kenosha came right back with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the 5th.

The Rockers were shut down for the last four innings, scoring no runs and striking out 8 times. The Rockers fell to 10-9 in the second half and 28-25 overall on the season. The loss also makes it seven straight losses, and brings the Rockers' road record to 7-17.

Tomorrow, the Rockers head to Wausau for a scheduled doubleheader, with game one at 12:05 pm, and game two at 6:35 pm.

The Rockers return home on Friday, July 24, hosting the Royal Oak Leprechauns! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 5:30 pm. It's Friday Fish Fry in the TDS Club, and there will be a postgame fireworks show! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by the Boomboxx! Single Game tickets, season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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