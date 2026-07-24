Martinez Delivers in Ninth, Pit Spitters Take Series in Battle Creek

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Battle Creek, MI. - Traverse City second baseman Sean Martinez delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth inning Thursday night, lifting the Pit Spitters to a 2-1 victory over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks at C.O. Brown Stadium.

The win secured three of four games in the series for Traverse City.

The tightly contested finale also featured a game-changing defensive play from first baseman Cade Collins, who made a diving catch and started an inning-ending double play with the potential go-ahead runner in scoring position during the eighth.

Left-hander Noah Reeves later recorded the final out with Battle Creek's tying and winning runs on base in the ninth.

Traverse City improved to 13-6 in the second half, momentarily moving into a tie with the Royal Oak Leprechauns for first place in the Great Lakes East while Royal Oak's game remained in progress.

Starter Mason Compton and reliever Ty Jenkins combined to hold Battle Creek to one run through seven innings.

Compton worked three innings, allowing one run and issuing one walk. Jenkins followed with four nearly perfect frames, surrendering only two hits while striking out three without allowing a free pass.

Jenkins has now completed six scoreless innings across three appearances this summer without issuing a walk.

Battle Creek opened the scoring with a run against Compton in the second inning.

Traverse City pulled even in the fifth, taking advantage of two Battle Creek errors to score an unearned run. Jacob Kucharczyk was credited with the RBI.

Battle Jacks starter Matt Murphy delivered eight strong innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits while striking out three.

The game's pivotal defensive moment came in the bottom of the eighth.

With one out and a runner at second, Collins made a full-extension diving catch at first base before starting a 3-6 double play to end the inning and keep the game tied 1-1.

Traverse City loaded the bases in the ninth before Martinez lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing Lucas Grantham home with the go-ahead run.

Jake Brown returned to the mound for the bottom of the ninth after working a scoreless eighth. Battle Creek placed the tying and winning runs on base with two outs, prompting manager Todd Reid to call on Reeves for the final out.

Reeves answered with a strikeout, sealing the 2-1 victory and the series win.

The Pit Spitters will travel to Richmond for a two-game series against the Flying Mummies to complete their six-game road trip.

Friday's opener at Don McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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