Rivets Let up Big Sixth Inning in Loss

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Rockford Rivets (9-7) looked to bounce back after a ninth-inning collapse last night in the fourth game of the series against the Kalamazoo Growlers (8-12). But as Rivets pitching lost control, the Growlers took advantage in the sixth and won the contest 8-5.

Bryce Nevils (McNeese State University) led off the game well with a bunt single, but he was thrown out at the plate as part of a double play to end the inning.

Scoreless in the second, Tommy Townsend (Xavier University) was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a past ball. Then, Joey Appino (Carroll University) also took a free pass on a walk and stole second. Both runners came home on an E8 to put the Rivs up two.

But Kalamazoo's pitcher Christian Forniss retired the side for the next three innings to keep the Rivets quiet.

Rivets left-hander Brady Louck (Arizona State University) was strong on the mound through five. He had a shutout and was efficient with only 72 pitches entering the sixth. But Louck came into the sixth for his longest outing of the season, and the Growlers went from dormant to explosive.

They quickly loaded the bases with the first three batters, then racked up three consecutive RBI singles. Louck exited the game after the first run was scored, leaving the bags juiced for Derek Huber (Illinois-Springfield) to deal with.

With zero outs, Huber plunked a batter for an RBI hit by pitch, the second given out by the Rivets pitching staff in the last two games. After a fielder's choice brought two men home, the Growlers added a two-run deep shot and had scored eight runs in the 12-batter inning.

Huber did not finish the inning, but George Gouriotis (Lewis University) was the pitcher who recorded two outs to finally send the Growlers' offense back to their dugout.

In two innings over the past two games, the Rivets have been up four and allowed the Growlers to come alive and overtake them. Kalamazoo, who had lost six straight leading up to game two of Wednesday's doubleheader, seems to have new wind in their sails after their comebacks.

Gavin Taylor (UNLV) and Keith Eusebio (Paradise Valley CC) strung together a couple of two-out singles of their own in the seventh, but were stranded on a ground out.

And the Rivets were never able to regain their footing. Miguel Cantu (Missouri Western State University) hit a deep RBI double to score Zan Von Schlegell (University of St. Thomas) from first, but Cantu was out as he looked to get to third.

The Rivets have now officially lost their season series to the Growlers five games to three, and they will look to regain winning momentum in Friday's doubleheader against Battle Creek. The first matchup is a makeup game that will resume in the bottom of the first with the Rivets up 3-0 at 5:05 pm CT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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