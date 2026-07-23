Flying Mummies Look to End Series on Winning Note in Final Game against Leprechauns

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (6-12, 23-31) wrap up a four-game set against the Royal Oak Leprechauns (13-6, 32-23) Thursday evening following walk-off losses in both games of Wednesday's double-header.

Game one was an up-and down affair for the Mummies. After striking first and taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Royal Oak would score twice in both the fifth and sixth to make it 4-1. Richmond fought back, however, and rode clutch hitting in the top of the ninth into extra innings, tied 4-4. Ultimately, the Leprechauns' bats won in the end, as a three-run home run in the bottom of the tenth sealed the Mummies' fate.

Things seemed more prosperous in game two, as Richmond blanked Royal Oak until the sixth, scoring four runs in the process, and carrying a 4-2 lead entering the bottom of the ninth. With two outs in the frame, back-to-back walks put the winning run at the plate, and Royal Oak capitalized, sending a bases-clearing triple that ended up coming home on a critical Mummies error.

Prince DeBoskie led the way in the first game, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs, with Colton Sims adding a pair as well. Landen Fry provided the only multi-hit performance in the second contest, and produced an RBI as well.

Wednesday's games were the first time Richmond has been walked-off this season, bringing the scales closer to balancing, having benefited from three walk-off victories themselves at Historic Don McBride Stadium.

At 6-12, the Flying Mummies will need to start stacking wins to compete in a top-heavy Great Lakes East division, sitting 6.5 games out of first place. That spot is still held by the Leprechauns, 0.5 games ahead of the Traverse City Pit Spitters (12-6), and two in front of the Kenosha Kingfish and Rockford Rivets, both tied for third at 9-6. Four games further are the Kalamazoo Growlers (7-12), and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks remain in last (4-14).

Jack Peine (0-0, 10.80 ERA) is on the mound for Richmond in the final game, making his first start as one of the Mummies' newest arms. The batters will contend with Spencer Boynton (3-2, 4.57 ERA) for the Leprechauns in his eighth start and eleventh appearance overall, but first against Richmond.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST. A livestream is available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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