Flying Mummies Ready for Double-Header, Look to Shake off Tuesday's Loss

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (6-10, 23-29) are back in action for a double-header against the Royal Oak Leprechauns (11-6, 30-23) on Wednesday, following a forgettable loss the night prior.

The Mummies will need to regroup after losing 23-6 in the first of four games against the Leprechauns, the most runs allowed and largest losing margin for the team this season. Richmond watched Royal Oak score in all but one inning, taking advantage of 19 hits and 14 drawn walks, and make 60 total plate appearances without batting in the bottom of the ninth.

Colton Sims provided the greatest offensive output for the Flying Mummies, going 2-for-5 with a home run and a double, while Maxwell Molessa also connected on a pair of hits, including a double of his own and two RBIs, scoring twice. Jackson Thomas also extended his hit streak to ten consecutive games, going 1-for-2 with an RBI. Newcomer Ethan McNally went 1-for-4 with a run scored in his season debut.

Richmond's 6-10 record still sees them in fifth place in the Great Lakes East division's second half standings, with an ever-growing gap between the top spots. The Leprechauns sit atop the division, half a game ahead of the Traverse City Pit Spitters (10-6), and one in front of the Rockford Rivets (8-5). The already playoff-bound Kenosha Kingfish (8-6) are 1.5 back, with a further three games required to find the Mummies, just before the Kalamazoo Growlers (6-11) and Battle Creek Battle Jacks (4-12).

Wednesday's games will mark the third double-header between the Flying Mummies and Leprechauns. The two teams previously played four games across two days June 18th-19th in Richmond; the Mummies secured wins in the first two nine-inning games, then split the following day's seven-inning affairs, planned impromptu after an earlier rainout.

JT Huether (1-1, 4.50 ERA) will man the mound for the Mummies in the first game, with Greg Burns (2-2, 4.37 ERA) on the other side for the Leprechauns. Kaagen Kendall (0-0, 10.38 ERA) is slated to start game two, with no starter announced for Royal Oak.

First pitch of game one is scheduled for 1:05 PM EST, with game two following at 6:35 PM. A livestream is available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2026

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