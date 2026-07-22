McMeekin Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - Grant McMeekin (Cochise College) was awarded the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night on July 22nd for his fantastic start against the Willmar Stingers on Tuesday evening.

McMeekin surrendered two hits and one run in the 1st inning, but settled down nicely, allowing just two more hits and no more runs through the remaining six innings of his start. He ended his night with seven innings pitched, four hits and one run allowed, while striking out eight batters on his way to being the winning pitcher.

The Big Sticks will look to carry the momentum into the finale against Willmar on Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2026

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