Green Bay Looks to Even Series Wednesday Night

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers outfielder Coleman Lewis

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers outfielder Coleman Lewis(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After a four-hour game yesterday that saw the Rockers lose in 11 innings 6-5, they look to bounce back against the Kingfish tonight. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm at Simmons Field, and you can watch the game live on FloSports or listen at WNFL 99.7 and 101.9.

The starter for the Rockers will be 6 '4 righty Isaac Gammel who has appeared in three games thus far. Gammel's ERA sits at 11.25 in eight innings pitched with a 0-1 record. The redshirt sophomore from UT-Arlington hasn't gone more than .40 innings pitched in an appearance this season. His last time out was against the Chinooks at home on July 14th. Gammel allowed three runs on six hits, but helped his cause by not walking any batters.

The Kingfish will start Michael Guerrero for the 3rd time this summer, and he makes his 4th appearance. The Glendale Community College product will throw a day after his college teammate, Cristian Banuelos, who had the start against the Rockers in Tuesday night's game. In 9.0 IP, Guerrero has an 8.00 ERA with eight runs on nine hits allowed.

After their loss yesterday, Green Bay moved to three and a half games back of first in the Great Lakes West, with Lakeshore in the lead and Wausau in 2nd. In the Great Lakes East, Kenosha moves closer to the prize and now sits just 1.5 games back of Royal Oak. Kenosha has already clinched a spot in the postseason by winning the first half, but will look to win the 2nd half as well.

The Rockers return home on Friday, July 24, hosting the Royal Oak Leprechauns! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 5:30 pm. It's Friday Fish Fry in the TDS Club, and there will be a postgame fireworks show! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by the Boomboxx! Single Game tickets, season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.