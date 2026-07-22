Only 10 Games Remain as Huskies Begin Biggest Homestand of the Season

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies will begin their biggest homestand of the 2026 regular season on Friday, July 24, with just 10 home games remaining at historic Wade Stadium.

The Huskies largest homestand of the summer features seven games in six days, beginning with a weekend packed with fan-favorite promotions, including Star Wars Night on Friday, Christmas in July on Saturday, and a Sunday Funday Doubleheader against the Rochester Honkers.

"This is one of the most exciting stretches of our season," said Assistant General Manager Taylor Terfehr. "Whether fans have been with us all summer or are planning their first trip to a Huskies Baseball game, there's something for everyone during our upcoming homestand. We look forward to creating a memorable finish to the 2026 regular season."

The homestand opens Friday as the Huskies host the Badlands Big Sticks for Star Wars Night. Fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite Star Wars costumes while enjoying themed entertainment throughout the evening. The Huskies will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys, which will be auctioned through DASH until the game comes to an end. Lauralloons Balloon Artist will also be at the ballpark, and fans can enjoy F'real Friday and Friday on the Rocks concession specials.

Jersey Auction Bid Link: https://fans.winwithdash.com/auctions/duluthhuskies

Saturday's Christmas in July celebration brings Santa Claus to the ballpark early, with gifts for fans of all ages, along with the Toy & Food Drive in partnership with Bentleyville benefiting The Salvation Army. Fans who donate a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item will receive a limited-edition Duluth Huskies Ã¯Â¿Â½-- Bentleyville Christmas ornament while supplies last. Chick-fil-A, Duluth will be participating in the festivities as well with Chick-fil-A available for purchase in the Left Field Pavilion during the game.

The opening weekend concludes Sunday with a Sunday Funday Doubleheader against the Rochester Honkers after last week's postponed game was rescheduled. One ticket provides admission to both seven-inning games, separated by a 30-minute intermission.

This homestand continues Monday, July 27, with the Hot Dog Giveaway Presented by ImOn Communications, where 520 free hot dogs will be distributed in recognition of Darryl Strawberry's legendary 520-foot home run at Wade Stadium back in 1996. On Wednesday, July 29, the Huskies will host Aspirus St. Luke's Jersey Auction Night, featuring specialty jerseys that fans can bid on throughout the game.

Fans are encouraged to redeem any remaining ticket vouchers, 5-Ticket Punch Cards, and Flex Packs during the final weeks of the season. After this homestand, only three regular-season home games will remain on the 2026 schedule.

Tickets for all remaining home games are available at duluthhuskies.com, by calling 218-786-9909, or by visiting the Wade Stadium ticket office.

Bid to win your favorite Huskies players game-worn speciality jerseys on July 24 & 29 using the link below: https://fans.winwithdash.com/auctions/duluthhuskies







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