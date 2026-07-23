Rivets Unravel in the Ninth, Drop 6-5 to Growlers

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Rockford Rivets (9-6) nearly completed a doubleheader sweep of the Kalamazoo Growlers (7-12), but lost control in the bottom of the ninth, losing the game 6-5. The Rivets essentially played two games tonight-one for 8.5 innings and another for half an inning that decided it all.

After erupting for 21 runs this morning, the Rivets carried momentum into the nightcap despite only a few hours between games.

They scored early in the first, similar to game one. Joey Appino (Carroll University) drove in two with a single, giving the Rivets a 2-0 lead. Rockford native Appino has been productive for the Rivets since joining the team for the second half of the season. Appino is hitting .382, and he went 2-for-2 tonight with two RBIs.

Lefty Gus Allred (University of Northern Colorado) started on the bump for the Screws, recording six innings. Rivets manager Bob Koopmann said that he wanted both of his pitchers to go six innings in the doubleheader today, and both Carter Lund and Allred were successful in that endeavor.

Allred held fast in big moments, stranding nine batters through his first five innings. Whenever there was base traffic, Allred remained in control and retired six on the K. He dished out two consecutive walks in the second, but only gave two more for the rest of his outing.

Allred's command allowed the Rivets hitters to be patient at the dish. After jumping out to an early lead, the next eight batters after Appino's RBI single were retired. That was, until Appino's second base hit of the day in the fourth.

Kalamazoo retired the side once again in the fifth, but Rockford gained some insurance runs in the top of the sixth. Jackson Forbes (University of San Diego) and Zan Von Schlegell (University of St. Thomas) both reached via a free pass before Gavin Taylor's (University of Nevada Las Vegas) RBI single brought Forbes home. Von Schlegell scored off a wild pitch to add another.

Then, Kalamazoo dealt another hit by pitch and a walk to load the bases. The Rivets walked in another run before the end of the inning.

Allred entered for the sixth, gaining two outs on the first two batters. He allowed a walk and a single before Koopmann strolled out to the mound for a visit. He gave Allred the go-ahead, and the lefty struck out his sixth of the night and stranded two more runners for a total of 11 on 100 pitches.

Ammon Shaul (GateWay CC) continued the precedent Allred set of lights-out pitching with two innings, retiring six consecutive batters with three strikeouts.

But all broke loose in the bottom of the ninth when closer Jimmy Amptmann (Davenport University) entered. He allowed a leadoff triple, then a two-run homer. Two more runners were aboard before one came home on a wild pitch.

Amptmann was pulled after throwing 27 pitches, gaining zero outs and allowing three earned runs. The Growlers clawed their way back, scoring on a balk to tie the game, then finally a hit by pitch with the bases loaded finished out the contest.

The collapse surely leaves a sour taste in the Rivets' mouths in a game where they seemed to be in control until failing to get the final three outs.

The Rivets couldn't finish out the doubleheader sweep, but they will look for redemption against the Growlers tomorrow at 5:35 pm CT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2026

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