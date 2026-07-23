No-Hitter Caps Dominant Four-Game Sweep of Waterloo

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Waterloo, Wis. - A no-hitter culminated in a 7-0 victory over Waterloo Wednesday night, completed a four-game series that the Trains swept.

After three days in Waterloo, the Trains concluded their time sweeping the four-game series, now holding a seven-game win streak, complementing Eau Claire's 16-4 second-half record, which leads the Great Plains East Division.

In front of 869 fans, the Express earned the first runs of the night in the fourth inning with Philip Cheong crossing home on a catcher's error, followed by CJ Varsho and Cade Palkowski scoring after Hollon Brock hit a single to left field.

In the fifth inning, the Trains added another run with AJ Marchetti crossing home plate on his Express debut after Mikey Muniz hit a sacrifice fly.

The offensive run ended in the sixth inning with Marchetti hitting a single near center field to bring home Palkowski and Brock, followed by Muniz hitting a putout to left field, bringing home Quinten Marsh for the final run of the game and leading 7-0.

Holding off the Bucks was combined with outstanding defense, primarily brought on from the players on the mound, starting with Miker Erspamer, who opened the game, playing for six innings and dishing out nine strikeouts and allowing only two hits and one walk.

Carter Gunderson, Brock Adamson and Zach Peters worked together to close out the game, dishing out a combined four strikeouts and one hit.

The Trains ended the game combining with six RBIs, one triples and securing seven runs off eight hits and one error. On the other side of the Diamonds, the Bucks secured zero runs off three hits and three errors.

Eau Claire will take their sweep and continue on the road as the team heads to Athletic Park to take on the Wausau Woodchucks at 6:35 p.m. Friday.







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